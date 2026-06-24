• UK pledges support to curb internal, regional security threats

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

In the same vein, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has solicited the support of trusted partners to combat terrorism, violent extremism, cybercrime, organised criminal networks, illicit financial flows, foreign information manipulation and interference and the growing sophistication of transnational criminal organisations.

Ribadu, who made the call at the opening of the 4th Uk-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership (SDP4) dialogue in Abuja, said no nation could address those threats alone. He noted that effective responses require coordinated action across defence, intelligence, law enforcement, diplomacy, cyber capabilities and financial tools.

The NSA, while noting that terrorist and criminal networks operating within Nigeria’s borders had been significantly degraded, however, pointed out that the country was mindful that the threats are dynamic, adaptive and increasingly technology-driven.

He said: “Nigeria remains firmly committed to confronting these challenges through a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.”

The NSA said the interconnected nature of those challenges meant that regional insecurity increasingly carries global implications, pledging Nigeria’s continued leadership role in security in Africa, and working with partners to strengthen regional stability, promote democratic governance and build collective resilience against shared threats.

“We, therefore, welcome continued international coordination and partnership in addressing these challenges.

“Counterterrorism remains a central pillar of our partnership. Nigeria appreciates the support provided by the United Kingdom in strengthening our crisis response capabilities, disrupting terrorist financing networks, enhancing investigations and supporting strategic communications.

“We are particularly encouraged by the ongoing cooperation aimed at strengthening the National Counter Terrorism Centre and advancing sustainable counterterrorism measures.

“Our defence cooperation has also continued to expand through capacity-building initiatives, operational support, doctrine development, special operations capabilities, maritime security cooperation and strategic communications. We welcome continued collaboration aimed at enhancing the professionalism, effectiveness and interoperability of our security institutions,” he said.

Ribadu pointed out that the evolving security situation in West Africa and the wider Sahel region continues to demand our close attention. Violent extremism, unconstitutional changes of government, transnational organised crime, arms trafficking and humanitarian pressures pose serious threats to regional stability.

Also speaking, the United Kingdom’s National Security Adviser, Mr Jonathan Powell, reiterated his country’s commitment to supporting Nigeria in tackling security challenges, saying, “We have immense respect for Nigeria’s leadership role within the country, across the region and throughout Africa.

“We recognise the significant security challenges Nigeria faces, particularly in combating terrorism, disrupting illicit financial networks, protecting civilians and strengthening national resilience. These are challenges we all face, but they are especially acute in this region.”

He disclosed that currently, the UK has military personnel in Maiduguri supporting Nigerian forces in their efforts to confront terrorism and insecurity.

“We have counterterrorism specialists working with Nigerian law enforcement agencies and we continue to support the National Counter Terrorism Centre in strengthening its capabilities, including the development of forensic and investigative capacities that enhance the ability to respond to terrorist incidents with greater precision and effectiveness.”

The SDP4 dialogue is expected to focus on issues relating to national and regional leadership in an increasingly complex security environment.

The first Uk-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership (SDP4) dialogue was held in London in 2022.