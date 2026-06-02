Reps task security agencies on rescue of abducted Oyo, Borno students, others

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has charged security agencies to take urgent steps to ensure the rescue of abducted students and teachers in Oyo and Borno states, as well as others in captivity, across the country.

The House, while adopting a motion by Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, on abduction of students, in Orire Local

Government Area of Oyo State, also urged the Federal Government to establish a Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Orire Local

Government Area of Oyo State, in addition to the 1000 forest guards, already approved for the state by President Bola Tinubu.

According to the lawmakers, this is necessary to ensure sustained security presence “across the Old Oyo National Park and its environs, so that this strategic frontier around the boarder corridors ceases to be a safe-haven for killers and a passage of terror into the South-West.”

Similarly, the House, also adopted a separate motion by Usman Balami, calling on the federal government and security agencies, to immediately, rescue the 42 school children abducted from Mussa Ward, Askira-Uba Local Government Area, as well as all other persons currently held in captivity, across the country.

The parliament called for immediate and full implementation of its resolution on decentralization of the country’s security architecture and creation of state and local government police, as well as an integrated intelligence and surveillance network.