Reps begins probe on Real Estate Investment Fund

The House of Representatives Committee on Housing and Habitat has indicated readiness to commence a comprehensive probe into the Real Estate Investment Fund as part of a landmark initiative of President Bola Tinubu’s plan to provide access to affordable house ownership for Nigerians.

The Committee’s Chairman, Abdulmumin Jibrin, made the disclosure in a statement in Abuja, stating that the Committee was embarking on the exercise to ensure that the administration and performance of Mofi Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF) meets the expectations of the President.

He further explained that the Committee would take a comprehensive look at the activities and performance of the MREIF as well as address multiple petitions.

To this end, according to him, the Managing Director and entire management of MREIF have been summoned to attend the session unfailingly tomorrow.

“The Committee on Housing will start a probe of Mofi Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF) on Tuesday. The Committee is embarking on the exercise to ensure the administration and performance of MREIF in line with President Tinubu’s housing needs of Nigerians,” he said.