Stade Rennais is weighing up a summer swoop for Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu, with the towering striker emerging as a top target for the French side’s new sporting director, Loïc Désiré, Soccernet.ng reports.

The 31-year-old Southampton forward, who spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Turkish club Trabzonspor, is widely expected to leave the south coast this summer.

After a promising spell in Turkey — where he scored 15 goals and provided four assists in just 21 league appearances — Onuachu rediscovered his goalscoring groove under Southampton’s constantly changing setup last term

Back at St Mary’s following his loan, Onuachu made 27 appearances across all competitions in the 2024–25 campaign, netting four goals and contributing one assist.

Yet, with Southampton relegated from the Premier League and now competing in the Championship, the Super Eagles striker is reportedly uninterested in staying in England’s second tier.

Rennes is keen to bolster its attack and views Onuachu as a potential replacement for Arnaud Kalimuendo, who is expected to depart, according to Foot-Sur7.

However, the French giants are not alone in the chase.

Trabzonspor remains eager to bring Onuachu back permanently, though their pursuit has once again hit a snag due to Southampton’s reluctance to accept the latest €5 million package — comprising €4.5m upfront and €500,000 in add-ons.

According to an earlier report, the Saints are holding out for a higher fee and are in no rush to offload the Nigerian forward at what they consider a cut-price deal.

Southampton’s firm stance has reportedly stalled progress, despite Onuachu’s clear desire to return to Turkey, where he enjoyed a rejuvenated season.

His current contract at

Southampton runs until 2026, and Transfermarkt values him at around €6 million. Rennes are yet to submit a formal offer, but talks are expected to heat up in the coming weeks as they look to reinforce their squad following a disappointing domestic campaign.