Real Madrid sign Konate on four-year contract

Real Madrid have completed the signing of France international Ibrahima Konate following the expiration of his contract with Liverpool, the Spanish club announced on Thursday.

In a statement, Real Madrid confirmed that the 27-year-old defender has signed a four-year deal that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until June 2030.

Konate joins Los Blancos after four successful seasons at Liverpool, where he made 183 appearances and helped the club win the Premier League title in 2025 and the FA Cup in 2022.

The French centre-back, who is currently representing his country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, becomes the latest addition to Madrid’s summer rebuilding project.

His arrival follows the appointment of Jose Mourinho and aimed at strengthening a squad that has endured two consecutive seasons without a major trophy.

Real Madrid have also moved to reinforce their defence following the departures of veteran defenders Dani Carvajal and David Alaba, while Antonio Rudiger recently extended his stay at the club until 2027.

Konate is expected to add experience, physicality and depth to Madrid’s backline as the Spanish giants seek to return to domestic and European dominance next season.