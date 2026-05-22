RCA hails Rivers APC over peaceful conduct of guber primaries

Charges Chinda to Be Magnanimous in Victory as a Patriot

The Rainbow Coalition Ambassadors (RCA) has commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State for the peaceful and orderly conduct of its governorship primaries, describing the process as a shining example of political maturity and a departure from the state’s history of acrimonious contests.

In a statement signed by Comrade Jude Chuks and issued shortly after the declaration of Rt. Hon. Kingsley Ogundu Chinda as the party’s candidate for the 2027 governorship election, the group praised the APC leadership and stakeholders for ensuring a rancour-free exercise.

The Rainbow Coalition Ambassadors, a prominent support structure aligned with the broader Rainbow Coalition political movement in the state, noted that the smooth conduct of the primaries reflects growing commitment to unity, dialogue, and collective progress ahead of the 2027 polls.

“We congratulate the Rivers State APC for conducting a credible, transparent, and peaceful primary. This achievement underscores the maturing democratic culture in our state and sets a positive tone for the political season,” Chuks read.

The group specifically hailed the withdrawals of key aspirants, including Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Tonye Cole, which paved the way for Chinda’s emergence, describing the moves as “statesmanlike decisions taken in the supreme interest of peace and party cohesion.

While celebrating the outcome, the Rainbow Coalition Ambassadors charged the new flag bearer to remain magnanimous in victory and demonstrate the spirit of a true patriot.

“Victory at the primary is not an end in itself but a call to higher responsibility. We urge Hon. Kingsley Chinda to extend a hand of fellowship to all other aspirants, stakeholders, and even those outside the APC.

“True leadership demands inclusivity, humility, and the ability to heal divides rather than widen them,” the ambassadors emphasised.

They further appealed to Chinda to prioritise broad-based consultations, youth and women inclusion, and the welfare of Rivers people in his campaign and future governance plans, noting his legislative experience and cross-party relationships as key assets.

The group, however, expressed optimism that, knowing Chinda’s antecedents as a seasoned lawmaker, bridge-builder, and consistent advocate for good governance, he will unify the party, foster inclusive development, and deliver people-oriented leadership that prioritises the welfare of all Rivers people across party lines.