PSG step up €150m move for Osimhen amid Europe’s transfer battle

Paris Saint-Germain have intensified their pursuit of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, with reports suggesting the French champions are preparing to meet Galatasaray’s massive €150 million valuation for the Nigerian forward.

Galatasaray have made their stance clear that Osimhen will only be allowed to leave Istanbul if any interested club pays the full fee. The Turkish side still hold strong leverage, with the striker under contract until 2029.

PSG’s push is being driven by manager Luis Enrique, who is reportedly seeking a more physical and direct striker to lead his attack. Concerns over the long-term role of Gonçalo Ramos have further pushed the Ligue 1 champions into the market for a proven centre-forward.

Spanish outlet Diario AS reports that PSG view Osimhen as a priority target, but they are not alone in the race. “Osimhen’s performances have drawn attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Arsenal, Liverpool and Juventus all monitoring his situation closely,” the report stated.

FIFA-licensed agent Mithat Halis also weighed in on the striker’s profile, describing him as a complete forward. “Osimhen is a complete striker… he can play with his back to goal, deal with tight defences, and operate as a second striker,” he said.

He added that Osimhen’s versatility makes him suitable for elite clubs like Real Madrid, noting: “The club have not had a centre-forward since Karim Benzema. If they sign Osimhen, Mbappé and Vinicius will play in their natural positions.”

Osimhen has been in top form for Galatasaray, scoring 57 goals and providing 16 assists in 73 appearances since joining the Turkish champions. His pace, strength and pressing ability have made him one of Europe’s most in-demand strikers.

Despite the growing transfer noise, the Nigerian forward has insisted he is comfortable in Istanbul, praising the club and its supporters. “Everything here is on another level… Galatasaray fans show you their affection. They are the best supporters I have seen in my entire career,” he said.

For now, Galatasaray remain firm on their valuation, while Europe’s top clubs continue to monitor a deal that could become one of the biggest transfers of the summer window.