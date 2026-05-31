PSG retains Champions League title

PSG came from behind to defeat Arsenal 1-1 (4-3 on penalties) Saturday in Budapest, Hungary, winning the Champions League for the second year in a row and denying the Gunners their first-ever European title.PSG took down Inter Milan 5-0 at last year’s final in Munich.

They’re the first club to successfully defend their European title since Real Madrid in 2018.Kai Havertz got Arsenal on the board early, after Marquinhos’ clearing attempt rebounded to Leandro Trossard and into the path of Havertz, who streaked down the pitch and shot into the roof of the net from a narrow angle.

Arsenal controlled play until the 62nd minute when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was taken down in the box and PSG was awarded a penalty. Ousmane Dembele equalized from the spot to bring the match even, eventually sending things to extra time.

Then, after extra time solved nothing, Luis Enrique’s side was able to find an edge during penalties on goals from Goncalo Ramos, Desire Doue, Achraf Hakimi and Beraldo to lock up their second consecutive title.