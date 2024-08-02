National

PSC promotes 7,194 Police Inspectors to ASP

4 mins ago
From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 7194  Inspectors to the next rank of Assistant Superintendents of Police(ASP).

The Officers were said to be products of the recently concluded Inspectors Board interview which took place in all the police zonal command headquarters in the country.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumiyiwa Adejobi, said their promotion followed a recommendation by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun  to the Police Service Commission(PSC).

Adejobi, in a statement said: “The newly promoted officers have been charged to put their acquired experience to maximum use in line with the modern standards of policing and discharge their duties in accordance with the provisions of the law.

“The IGP,while congratulating the affected officers, reiterated the commitment of the Force under his leadership to improved welfare for officers and men of the force, and ensuring that promotions are timely and merit based”.

