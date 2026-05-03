PRP ex-deputy chairman, NNPP candidate, others join NDC

From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja
The National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, alongside the National Chairman, Senator Moses Cleopas, and members of the National Working Committee, received another set of prominent new entrants to the party on Saturday night in a growing nationwide expansion.
Among those who joined the party in Abuja are the former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Comrade Babatunde Alli; the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) governorship candidate in Taraba State during the 2023 election, Prof. Mohammed Sani Yahaya; and a former Member of the House of Representatives and ex-board member of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Hon. Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma.
They were accompanied by thousands of their supporters and political structures.
A highlight of the event was the formal decoration of the defectors with NDC colours and the presentation of membership cards, symbolising their full integration into the party.
Welcoming the new members, Senator Dickson said their decision to join the NDC reflects increasing confidence in the party’s vision for national renewal and inclusive governance.
Similarly, the National Chairman, Senator Cleopas, urged the entrants to uphold the party’s core values and work within its structures to strengthen internal cohesion and expand its national reach.
Other News
Explaining his defection, Comrade Babatunde F. Alli said his resignation from the PRP followed careful reflection on internal party dynamics.
“Every political party in this country needs inclusivity, youth participation, and fair processes. When those principles are weakened, it becomes difficult for some of us to remain. The emergence of the NDC has given me renewed hope that politics can be done differently, with fairness and purpose,” he said.
On his part, Prof. Mohammed Sani Yahaya declared full grassroots support for the party in Taraba State.
“From the polling unit to the ward, local government, and state levels, we are joining the NDC in total. we have already built a foundation; what remains is to complete the structure, and that structure is the NDC. Insha’Allah, 2027 is our time, and we are fully committed to taking the message of the NDC to Taraba State,” he said.
Also speaking, Hon. Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma expressed concern over the state of the nation while affirming confidence in the NDC as a credible alternative.
“Nigeria is bleeding and searching for direction. What we were promised as ‘Renewed Hope’ has, for many Nigerians, turned into renewed hopelessness. Our country is blessed, yet badly managed. We must confront corruption and rebuild trust in governance. I believe the NDC offers a platform for that renewal and for restoring hope to Nigerians,” he said.