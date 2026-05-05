Tension erupted at the Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday as demonstrators stormed the premises to protest alleged plans to deregister opposition parties and what they described as interference in democratic institutions.

The protesters, operating under the banner of Concerned Northern Nigeria Stakeholders, marched to the court entrance in Wuse, chanting solidarity songs and displaying placards with inscriptions such as “No Opposition, No Election,” “Tinubu, Let Our Democracy Breathe” and “AGF Must Be Neutral.”

Security operatives, including personnel of the Department of State Services, quickly barricaded the entrance and prevented the protesters from gaining access to the court complex, creating a tense standoff.

Addressing journalists at the scene, the leader, Banki Sharrif, accused the Federal Government of attempting to weaken opposition voices through administrative and legal processes.

“We call on President Bola Tinubu to immediately cease all forms of interference, overt or covert, with the judiciary. Courts must never be reduced to instruments of political engineering. The moment justice is manipulated, the nation itself is placed on trial.”

“A government that seeks to weaken opposition betrays a lack of confidence in its own legitimacy. Democracy thrives on competition. Suppressing it is not strength; it is fear,” he added.

Sharrif further warned that restricting opposition parties would undermine electoral credibility, saying, “Elections without credible opposition are nothing more than staged exercises. Democracy demands fairness, openness and equal opportunity for all political actors.”

The protesters insisted that civic space must remain protected, arguing that attempts to weaken opposition parties could deepen political tension and erode public trust in governance.

They also raised concerns about the role of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, calling for strict neutrality in handling politically sensitive matters.

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation must remain firmly anchored in neutrality and the rule of law. It must not be weaponised for political ends,” Sharrif said.

He added that perceived manipulation of court processes could push citizens away from legal channels and damage confidence in the judiciary.

“We are closely monitoring every action of this administration and every pronouncement of the courts,” he warned.

The protest comes amid a case before the Federal High Court involving a suit supported by the Attorney General of the Federation, seeking the deregistration of several political parties, including the African Democratic Congress, Action Peoples Party, Action Alliance, Accord Party and Zenith Labour Party.

In court filings, the AGF argued that some of the parties allegedly fail to meet constitutional requirements and that their continued existence undermines electoral integrity, insisting that INEC must act strictly within the law.

The protesters dispersed after delivering their message, while security operatives maintained a heavy presence around the court premises.