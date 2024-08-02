Protest: Stop supporting bad governance — Rapper Vector warns celebrities

Popular rapper, Vector Tha Viper has asked Nigerian celebrities to avoid supporting terrible governance.

In recent years, more Nigerian celebrities have entered partisan politics or publicly supported politicians.

Vector criticized celebrities who are taking sides against the reality of their own people/fans.

He forewarned them that if the struggle continued, they would suffer the consequences.

He wrote on his X handle: “To the celebrities taking sides against the reality of their own people/fans, it may be best to repent before you become the only reachable option if the hardship doesn’t stop. Stop supporting bad governance.”

His advice comes amid a nationwide outcry against the country’s extreme hardship.