‘Prosperity gospel’ distorting essence of Christian faith – Pastor Adetoyese-Olagunju

Senior Pastor of Praise Arena, Kingdom Light Christian Center, Pastor Jummy Adetoyese-Olagunju, has decried what he described as the growing misrepresentation of Christian teaching on prosperity, insisting that it can never be the central message of the gospel.

Speaking in an interview, Adetoyese-Olagunju said the widely used phrase “prosperity gospel” has become a source of controversy within Christian circles, often distorting the true essence of the Christian faith.

According to him, the term itself is misleading and requires urgent correction.

“Prosperity can never be the gospel,” he said. “The gospel is the truth about Jesus Christ. Calling it ‘prosperity gospel’ is a misnomer, and we shouldn’t keep repeating it.”

He noted that the ongoing debate reflects a broader divide within the Christian community. While some critics argue that prosperity preaching promotes materialism and distracts from spiritual growth, others emphasise God’s blessings, sometimes focusing heavily on financial success and visible wealth.

Adetoyese-Olagunju, however, maintained that both positions fail to capture the full message of Christ.

“There are two schools of thought,” he explained. “Those who reject anything about prosperity risk ignoring part of God’s provision for humanity. But those who overemphasise it also distort the complete message of Christ.”

He argued that the real issue lies not in whether prosperity should be discussed, but in how it is understood. In his view, much of what is described as prosperity preaching today is a shallow interpretation of deeper biblical principles.

“Where people don’t understand the context and concept of scripture, misinterpretation is inevitable,” he said. “Many focus only on the content without understanding the foundation.”

Drawing from biblical teachings, the cleric stressed that true prosperity is not about quick wealth or the display of material riches, but about living according to godly principles such as discipline, responsibility, and kindness.

“Scripture makes it clear that when you apply godly principles, you will prosper,” he said. “It’s not just about prayer or religious activities. It’s about how you live, how you treat people, and how you apply wisdom.”

He further highlighted the role of generosity and compassion, noting that giving and supporting others remain central to biblical teachings on prosperity, though often overlooked in modern interpretations.

“Kindness, charity, and responsibility are at the heart of it,” he said. “Givers never lack. That principle has always been there.”

Adetoyese-Olagunju also examined the Nigerian context, where high levels of religious devotion do not always translate into economic or social progress. He urged Christians to reflect on the gap between spiritual practices and tangible outcomes.

“We pray a lot, we fast a lot, but we must ask ourselves why results are not matching the effort,” he said. “In many places where systems work, people apply structural principles that align with what scripture teaches.”

He emphasised that prosperity should be viewed in broader terms, including good health, stability, direction, and the capacity to positively impact others, rather than being limited to financial gain.

While advocating a balanced understanding, the pastor also criticised excesses within the church, particularly the ostentatious display of wealth by some ministers, warning that such practices further deepen misconceptions about the Christian faith.

He called for a return to a more holistic and scripture-based approach that prioritises character, responsibility, and service, noting that a proper understanding of prosperity would help realign the church with its core message.