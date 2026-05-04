Probe launched as policemen extort motorist of N200k in Lagos

The police in Lagos have launched a probe after a motorist accused a police team of extortion at gunpoint to the tune of N200,000.

The Complaint Response Unit (CRU) of the Lagos State Police Command disclosed this in an X post on Sunday.

In an X post, the motorist, Aare Feyisayo, said the incident occurred on April 22 at the Ajao Estate junction.

He explained that the police team accosted him around 5:50 am as he cleared to pick up a colleague, one Comrade Chinedu, on his way to work.

He said the police team rode in a minibus, popularly known as Korope, which had no registration number.

The victim said, “I saw a colleague by name Comrade Chinedu. As i cleared to pick him up, they double crossed me with korope bus without reg number.

“They forced my colleague out of my vehicle and forcefully collected my key from me and pushed me to the back seat and three of them jumped inside my vehicle all dressed in police uniform, well armed and one on mask.

“They drove off and turned under NAHCO bridge and headed towards Mile 2.

“On getting to Cele Express, they cleared before the bridge and forced me to transfer the sum of 200k into a named First Bank acct and this transfer was made at gunpoint at exactly 6:29am.

“Immediately they confirmed the alert, they all jumped down from my vehicle and fled into their korope and zoomed off towards Mile 2.”

Feyisayo said he reported the matter at the police station and showed a photo of the ringleader at the station.

“I reported the incident at the police station, showing them the picture of the gang’s team lead but the Nigerian Police Force has not been forthcoming in their investigation,” he stated.

The transaction receipt shared by the victim showed that a First Bank account belonging to one Aideloje Godwin Idehai received the funds.

Reacting, the CRU said it has launched a probe into the incident.

The unit said, “This unit is aware of the report currently in circulation and wishes to assure members of the public that the matter is receiving prompt attention.

“The complainant has been duly engaged and has provided the necessary information and relevant details to support a thorough investigation.

“The command has commenced a comprehensive review of the circumstances surrounding the incident, and all necessary steps are being taken to ensure that the facts are established and appropriate action is taken in line with extant regulations.”