From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The new Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) Mr. Kayode Ojo has laid out a comprehensive 10-point agenda aimed at repositioning the university to befit its status as Nigeria’s premier higher institution.

Delivering a speech that set the tone for a new era of academic and infrastructural renewal, Ojo made a passionate call to stakeholders of the UNN to support his commitment to reviving UNN’s legacy of excellence, promising transformative changes rooted in accountability, innovation, and integrity.

The Pro-Chancellor, who spoke at the 293rd Regular Governing Council Meeting of the UNN, shared highlights of his plan for the institution to include smart infrastructure development; sustainable funding mode; staff empowerment; curriculum reform; digital learning and security.

He also proposed the establishment of a Faculty Development and Innovation Centre which will focus on interdisciplinary training, Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration, and digital pedagogy.

While acknowledging the daunting challenges facing the University, the Pro-Chancellor remained optimistic that sustainable transformation is possible.

“We will tackle these issues one decisive, deliberate, and impactful step at a time. There shall be no shortcuts,” he said.

Ojo revealed that early signs of a new dawn for the University under his leadership had already started as the University has secured ₦4 billion in funding from TETFund, and both the NUC and JAMB have expanded UNN’s admission quota by over 1,000.

Addressing the institution’s revenue challenges, Ojo announced the formation of a Revenue Reforms Committee to evaluate housing and maintenance costs and develop more equitable internal revenue strategies.

He also unveiled plans for an alumni-driven funding and mentorship initiative, starting with a high-level vision-setting dinner, intended to reconnect past graduates with the university’s future.

The Pro-Chancellor said that the Governing Council under his watch would ensure that the appointment of a substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria would follow a transparent and merit-based selection process.

He urged other members of the governing council to support his vision. “We must not be afraid to take bold decisions. This is our time to be remembered as the Council that changed the course of history”, he said.