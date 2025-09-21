From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has strongly refuted the African Democratic Congress (ADC)’s accusations against President Bola Tinubu’s management of the emergency rule in Rivers State, asserting that the intervention was crucial in re-establishing stability, democratic governance and peace in the state.

The Presidency reaffirmed that Tinubu’s decision was a constitutional imperative made to protect Rivers State and, by extension, the unity and safety of the entire federation.

In a post shared on his verified X account, @SundayDareSD, the Presidential Adviser on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, dismissed the ADC’s charges of autocracy, federal manipulation and disregard for federalism as baseless and mere “nuisance politics.”

Dare stressed that President Tinubu’s actions were fully grounded in the law, invoking Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to address the severe breakdown of law and order in Rivers State.

“The Constitution is explicit: under Section 305, the President has both the power and responsibility to act when there is a serious threat to law and order,” he explained.

“What the President delivered to Rivers State was stability, restored democratic institutions, and peace. Nigerians have witnessed the transformation — President Tinubu acted rightly, and that is his enduring legacy,” he added.

Rejecting the ADC’s claim that federalism was undermined, Dare clarified that state officials were safeguarded rather than sidelined, awaiting conditions for their proper reinstatement.

“To accuse the President of undermining federalism is laughable. As a former governor, no Nigerian today has championed state autonomy more than Asiwaju Bola Tinubu,” he stated.

“While ADC offers empty rhetoric and belated complaints, the President delivered peace, order, and stability,” Dare concluded.