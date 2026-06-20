Presidency says Atiku, Peter Obi don’t want to hear good news of Nigeria’s improved foreign reserves

20 June 2026 10:31 am WAT

Seyi Babalola By
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Bayo Onanuga

Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, has stated that presidential contenders Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi do not want to hear the “good news” about Nigeria’s enhanced foreign reserves.

Onanuga reported that Nigeria’s foreign reserves increased to $51.04 billion on June 18.

He remarked that the reserve has reached its highest level in 17 years.

Posting on X, Onanuga said the reserves stood at $50.5 billion in January 2009.

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He said: “Nigeria’s foreign reserves rose to $51.04 billion on June 18, the highest level in 17 years. In January 2009, the reserves stood at $50.5 billion.

“This is the good news Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and other presidential candidates don’t want to hear.

“As far as they are concerned, President Tinubu has done nothing since he came to office.

“Yet stubborn facts of the administration’s solid achievements keep hitting them in the face.”

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