Police smash cult initiation procession, arrest 30 suspects in Ogun 

The Ogun State Police Command has smashed a suspected cultist initiation procession in Isara-Remo, leading to the arrest of 30 male suspects.

In a Thursday statement, the command said Operatives of Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) in collaboration with detectives from Isara Area Command and Isara Division conducted the operation at about 4:00pm on Tuesday, June 16.

The suspects were identified as Muiz Olawale, Adeniji Akinwale, Ajayi Victor, Damilola Oluwasegun, Adewale Olayemi, Aminu Rahmon, Olodudu Ademola, Matthew Imoleayo, Adenle Habeb, Lekan Qudus, Olamilekan Ayanleke, and Adegbasa Ezekiel.

Others are Ibukun Adeniyi, Abiodun Babatunde, Oshofolahan Michael, Salau Adedeji, Benjamin Kehinde, Magnus Elijah, Oluwadamilare Samson, Oyebowale Ojutona, Abiodun Makanjuola, and Idowu Toheeb.

Also arrested were Olamide Sunday, Malik Also, Abdullahi Damilola, Israel Ayomikun, Oyeledun Ezekiel, Adelabu Imoleayo, Ajayi Oluwasegun, and Olaawun Faith.

Command spokesman, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi said the operation followed credible intelligence that a group of suspected hoodlums had converged at an uncompleted building in Isara-Remo for an unlawful gathering involving meeting activities, consumption of alcoholic substances, chanting, and initiation attempts.

The statement reads, “Acting on the intelligence, the Commander of the VCRU swiftly mobilised a combined team of operatives from the Unit, Isara Area Command, and Isara Division.

“The operatives stormed the location, dispersed the gathering, and arrested the suspects in a well-coordinated tactical operation.

“Four (4) vehicles allegedly abandoned during the attempted escape were recovered at the scene, alongside exhibits including one jack knife, one local drum, one “sekere” (rattle), and bottles suspected to have been used for alcohol consumption during the illegal assembly.

“The suspects were immediately taken into custody and have since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Abeokuta, where they are currently undergoing investigation and will be charged to court upon completion of investigation. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing suspects.”

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, CP Bode Ojajuni, commended the swift response, discipline, and professionalism of the operatives involved, describing the operation as a clear demonstration of the command’s sustained intelligence-led policing strategy and zero tolerance for violent crime and unlawful assemblies.

He reiterated that cultism and related criminal activities would not be condoned in any part of the state.

“Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious gatherings or criminal activities to the nearest police formation,” the command stated.