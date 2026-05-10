Police rescue four kidnapped children at Lagos bus terminal, suspect flees

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have rescued four kidnapped children at the Alafia Bus Terminal in the Coker-Orile area of Lagos, while a suspected trafficker fled the scene during the operation.

The incident happened on Thursday night at about 11:40 p.m. during a routine patrol around the busy transport hub, according to the Police Public Relations Office.

Police spokesperson SP Adebisi Abimbola said officers noticed a woman in suspicious circumstances with four children as she prepared to board a luxury interstate bus out of Lagos.

“Upon sighting the Police patrol team, the suspected trafficker abandoned the children and fled the scene to an unknown destination,” the statement said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the children were allegedly abducted from the Ijesha-Tedo area of Lagos and were being moved out of the state when the patrol team intervened.

The children were immediately taken into protective custody while efforts began to locate their parents and relatives. They have since been reunited with their families.

“The children were immediately taken into protective custody while efforts commenced to trace their families… and the four children have since been safely reunited with them,” the police added.

The Command said a manhunt has been launched to track down the fleeing suspect and uncover others linked to the suspected child trafficking operation.

Commissioner of Police, CP Tijani Fatai, praised the officers for their swift response and vigilance, noting that the Command remains committed to tackling crimes against children and vulnerable persons across Lagos.

He also urged parents and guardians to be more attentive to their children’s safety and to promptly report any suspicious movements or individuals to security agencies.