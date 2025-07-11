By John Ogunsemore

The police in Lagos have rescued an elderly woman (name withheld) on the cusp of a suicide attempt on the popular Carter Bridge in the state.

It was learnt that operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the state police command ran into the woman during routine patrol at about 12:20 pm on Friday.

The operatives successfully prevented her from jumping into the lagoon from the bridge.

The RRS confirmed the rescue in a Facebook post.

The woman was subsequently taken to the RRS Headquarters, where the Commander, CSP Shola Jejeloye, listened to her story.

Afterwards, he allowed her, along with her husband and their 30-year-old son, to hold a private family meeting to address and resolve their differences.

Following the meeting, CSP Jejeloye counseled the woman extensively and offered her a cash gift.

The family expressed deep gratitude to the commander for the squad’s timely intervention, his heartfelt advice, and the financial support.

The woman has since been released into the care of her husband and son.