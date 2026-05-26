Police neutralize 3 suspected kidnappers, rescue abducted victim in Oyo

From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has announced the neutralization of three suspected kidnappers and the rescue of an abducted victim during a joint security operation carried out in Otu, located in the Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the operation was conducted in collaboration with local hunters and other security agencies as part of ongoing efforts to combat violent crimes across the state.

The police disclosed that the operation followed a distress call received on May 25, 2026, from local hunters who reportedly came under gunfire attack while on a hunting expedition in Otu. No casualty was recorded among the hunters during the initial attack.

Acting on the intelligence, security operatives, alongside local hunters and other agencies, were immediately mobilized to the area. On arrival, the suspected kidnappers reportedly opened fire on the security team, resulting in a gun duel.

The statement said the operatives eventually overpowered the hoodlums through what it described as “superior tactical response and coordinated effort,” leading to the killing of three suspected kidnappers.

The operation also led to the rescue of an abducted victim identified as Mr. Mosudi Gbolagade, said to be about 50 years old. He was reportedly kidnapped earlier at Okaka and held captive within the Otu axis.

Police said the victim sustained gunshot injuries during the incident and has been evacuated to a medical facility where he is currently receiving treatment.

Items recovered from the scene included one AK-47 rifle without ammunition, a single-barrel gun, and a machete.

The command further disclosed that one of the local hunters involved in the operation sustained gunshot injuries during the exchange of fire and is also receiving medical attention.

Commending the bravery of the operatives and local security collaborators, the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State praised the gallantry and synergy displayed during the operation, noting that the swift intervention contributed significantly to the success recorded.

The police command reiterated its commitment to sustaining aggressive operations against criminal elements across the state and urged residents to continue providing credible and timely information to security agencies.