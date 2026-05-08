Police, JAMB bust sophisticated UTME malpractice syndicate in Delta

The Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has uncovered and disrupted a sophisticated examination malpractice syndicate during the conduct of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) at the College of Education, Warri, Delta State.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Anthony Placid disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the operation followed intelligence-led investigations into attempts by criminal elements to compromise the integrity of the examination through technology-assisted fraud and unauthorized remote access to examination systems.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that during the examination, unauthorized remote access was illegally gained into candidates’ computer systems while the exercise was ongoing.

“Acting on credible intelligence and digital forensic leads, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force carried out coordinated operations which led to the arrest of three suspects directly linked to the criminal activity,” Placid stated.

The force spokesman said the suspects were currently in police custody assisting ongoing investigations.

He further disclosed that investigations have also uncovered the involvement of additional examination centres suspected to have engaged in similar illegal activities.

“Consequently, JAMB has taken administrative measures, including the withdrawal of results from affected centres pending the conclusion of investigations.

“Candidates affected by the development will be rescheduled for the mop-up examination in line with established procedures,” the statement further reads.

The police warned all candidates, examination centre operators, and criminal collaborators to desist from engaging in any form of examination malpractice, cyber-assisted fraud, or unauthorized system intrusion.

The force said it remained committed to identifying, dismantling, and prosecuting criminal networks seeking to undermine the credibility of Nigeria’s educational system.