Police intercept 174 rounds of AK-47 ammunition in Nasarawa

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command has intercepted 174 rounds of AK-47 ammunition and arrested a suspect in what authorities described as another major breakthrough in the fight against criminality and illegal arms trafficking in the state.

The suspect, identified as Abubakar Abdullahi, was apprehended by operatives attached to the Toto Division during a routine patrol along the Toto-Abaji Road on June 22, 2026.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lafia.

According to him, a thorough search conducted on the suspect led to the recovery of 174 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition commonly used in AK-47 rifles.

“The suspect could not provide any satisfactory explanation regarding the source, ownership or intended destination of the ammunition,” the statement said.

Nansel said the suspect is currently in police custody while intensive investigations are underway to uncover the criminal network behind the illegal movement of the ammunition and apprehend other persons connected with the crime.

The spokesperson described the arrest as part of the command’s sustained efforts to tackle the proliferation of illegal arms and ammunition, which security experts have identified as a major factor fuelling violent crimes and insecurity across the country.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to combating all forms of criminality in the state.

He warned criminal elements to immediately renounce their activities or face the full wrath of the law.

“There will be no safe haven for criminals in Nasarawa State. We are determined to identify, track and bring every offender to justice,” the commissioner stated.

Mohammed said the command had intensified intelligence-led policing, surveillance operations and strategic deployments across the state to ensure criminal groups have no room to operate.

He assured residents of the command’s readiness to protect lives and property, urging them to continue their lawful activities without fear.

The police commissioner also appealed to citizens to support security agencies by providing timely, credible and actionable information that would assist ongoing efforts to rid the state of criminal elements and enhance public safety.

The Nasarawa State Police Command reiterated its zero-tolerance stance against crime and criminality, assuring residents that all lawful measures would continue to be deployed to guarantee the security and well-being of citizens across the state.