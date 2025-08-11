From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the extension for the enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit requirement for vehicles with tinted windows, to October, 2, 2025.

The extension according to the force public relations officer Olumiyiwa Adejobi, follows the surge in applications via the official portal, reflecting heightened public compliance with the directive.

Adejobi, in a statement said the Force considers it imperative to allow sufficient time for the meticulous scrutiny of applications to ensure that the permit is issued only to eligible and qualified individuals, in line with national security considerations.

He said The extension will also provide room for the continued fine-tuning of verification processes, both digital and physical, to maintain the integrity of the permit system and prevent abuse. The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms that the authorized platform for the application remains https://possap.gov.ng and advises citizens to disregard any unofficial channels.

The statement urged Members of the public to report all forms of extortion, hidden charges, or unauthorized processing to the appropriate Police authorities, including via the dedicated hotline: 09169967000.

The Nigeria Police Force appreciates the cooperation of the Nigerian people and remains committed to balancing public convenience with robust security measures for the safety of all.