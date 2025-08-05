Governor Bago mourns demise

From John Adams Minna

The Niger State police command has confirmed the death of a consultant to the Niger State Government simply identified as Gregory Ossai Ozegbe in a government lodge in Minna, the state capital, on Saturday.

The late Gregory, according to the police, was the CEO of Castle HMG Hospitality, a consulting firm handling the construction of the Niger State Government-owned hotel, Minna Hilton, 5 5-star hotel project.

The police in a statement in Minna on Tuesday by the public relations officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said the police were informed of the “sudden death” of the consultant by the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the government house, though he did not disclose his name.

“On the 2nd of August, 2025, at about 9.30 pm, a report of suspected sudden death was received from the CSO Government House, Minna, which indicated that a guest who was identified as Gregory, became unconscious in one of the government house lodges.

“The Police operatives attached to GRA Division moved to the scene, and the guest was rushed to IBB specialist hospital, Minna, where he was later confirmed dead”, the police added.

Wasiu, however, pointed out that the corpse was taken to the morgue for autopsy to ascertain the possible cause of his death.

Meanwhile, the State Governor, farmer Mohammed Umaru, has expressed deep shock over the death of the consultant, describing it as a painful one.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, said the demise of late Ossai was a monumental loss not only to his immediate family but to Niger State in general.

He added that the late consultant was an integral part of the New Niger agenda, where his expertise has brought significant progress to the ongoing construction of the Minna 5-star hotel.

Governor Bago, while commiserating with the family members of the deceased, urged them to take heart and pray fervently for him.

He said the late Ossai lived a fulfilled life and will continue to be remembered for his good works and prayed that God, in his infinite mercy, continue to rest his soul.

While the police said the death is being investigated as it awaits the results of an autopsy, the government, in the statement, said he died of a heart attack.

The late Gregory Ossai, a popular figure within the government circle, has served as a consultant to various administrations in the state spanning a period of over 20 years.

The late Ossai, a graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, died at the age of 69 years.