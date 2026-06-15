Police begin enforcement on vehicles with covered number plates

By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command, in compliance with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu will today commence a statewide enforcement exercise against vehicles with covered, obscured, unauthorised, defaced or no registration number plates.

The Command said the enforcement is aimed at enhancing public safety, strengthening security, and denying criminal elements the opportunity to conceal their identities and activities,

Lagos State police public relations officer SP Abimbola Adebisi, in a statement, explained that ,” The exercise will commence today, June 15, 2026, and will be led by the Commissioner of Police,Tijani Fatai. He has directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), across the State to commence enforcement of the directive and ensure full compliance within their respective Areas of Responsibility. He further directed that any vehicle found violating the directive be impounded and subjected to thorough investigation in accordance with extant laws and established procedures.

“The Command wishes to assure members of the public that this enforcement exercise is not intended to inconvenience law-abiding motorists. Rather, it is a proactive security measure designed to enhance the capacity of police operatives to identify vehicles, investigate crimes, track criminal suspects, and strengthen the overall security architecture of the state.

“Accordingly, motorists, transport operators, fleet owners, and members of the public are advised to ensure that their vehicles carry valid, duly issued, and clearly visible registration number plates at all times. Vehicle owners are also encouraged to ensure that all relevant vehicle documents are up-to-date and readily available for inspection when required.

“The Command remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting lives and property and creating a safer environment for all residents and visitors in the State. The success of this initiative, like all policing efforts, depends largely on the cooperation and support of members of the public. The Command appreciates the understanding, cooperation, and continued support of Lagosians as it continues to implement measures aimed at ensuring the safety and security of all.

“Security is a shared responsibility. The Command therefore, urges residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious persons, vehicles, movements, or activities through the Command’s emergency lines.”