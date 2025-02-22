From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri

The Police in Delta State have arrested a fleeing armed robbery gang leader after a major raid on armed robbery and kidnapper’s dens.

The suspect, Emeka was rounded up by the CP Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT) led by ASP Julius Robinson, which stormed his hideout and busted the house of the fleeing gang leader.

He was smoked out at Evwokenren layout off Ughelli road Agbarho in Ughelli North LGA of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, who confirmed this in a statement on Friday, said that the arrest followed an intelligence-led investigation on the arrest of some suspected kidnappers on January 30, who have been terrorising Abraka/Obiaruku/Umutu.

“During the raid, a fabricated semi-automatic berretta pistol with four rounds of live ammunition, four locally made cut-to-size guns, 13 rounds of live cartridges, and a pair of military uniforms concealed in a black polythene bag were recovered. The suspect is in custody and a manhunt to arrest other members of his gang is ongoing.

“In the same vein, four suspects have been arrested by operatives of Safer 025 of Safer Highway patrol in possession of three locally made long guns, and charms.

“The suspects were apprehended by police team on stop and search duty along Benin/Agbor express road.

“The suspects namely, Buhari Bala ‘m’ aged 28yrs, Habibu Sale ‘m’ aged 25yrs, Abdulwahab Musa ‘m’ aged 20yrs, and Taisu Bala ‘m’ aged 20yrs, all male, claimed they were coming from Zaria, Kaduna State going to a bush before Benin called Igbogri community for hunting expedition,” Edafe said.