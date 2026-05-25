Police arrest Lagos businessman with drugs worth over N7bn

A 41-year-old businessman, Eke Henry Ifeanyi, has been arrested by operatives of Zone 2 headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) over alleged involvement in the trafficking of Canadian Loud, a potent strain of cannabis.

It was learnt that the suspect operated under the guise of selling receipt printing papers used for Point-of-Sale (PoS) terminals while allegedly running a large-scale illicit drug operation from his residence at No. 10 Olori Adekemi Ajibola Street, Arowojobe Estate, Mende, Lagos over the weekend.

Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, AIG Moshood Jimoh, led journalists and senior officers to the three-bedroom apartment which the suspect allegedly used to store and distribute the banned substance within and outside Nigeria.

Cartons of PoS printing papers and 425 bags containing suspected cannabis were recovered from the scene.

Also recovered were two electric vehicles bearing forged presidency number plates marked NYCN 10 SE, one Leopard hybrid vehicle with the same forged plate number, three Android phones, one Republic of Liberia residence permit card, two ATM cards, and an Emporio Armani wristwatch.

During the inspection, cartons of receipt paper were seen stacked in one section of the apartment, while several bags of the illicit substance were discovered in another room deeper inside the building.

The police said the suspect initially escaped during an earlier operation, but was eventually captured by unrelenting detectives on May 19, 2026.

AIG Jimoh disclosed that intelligence provided by a concerned resident led to the bust of the syndicate.

He said, “Following actionable intelligence received from a concerned and patriotic citizen about suspected drug trafficking operations being perpetrated by Eke Henry Ifeanyi, detectives attached to the Zonal Criminal Investigation Department (ZCID), Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, started trailing and monitoring the activities of the suspect, an operation which lasted for some months.

“During the painstaking and thorough search operation, detectives uncovered bags containing substances suspected to be Canadian Loud stocked in one of the rooms. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect hid under the guise of selling thermal paper rolls used by POS machines to print receipts.”