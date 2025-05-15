From Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a guardian, Nonye Osi, and four others for allegedly selling a one-week-old baby. The State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) apprehended the suspects following a complaint lodged at Ajah Division on Monday, May 5.

According to Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the complainant reported that his 16-year-old cousin, Miss Happiness, was impregnated by an unidentified person. “Investigation revealed that due to financial constraints, the complainant’s mother entrusted her to one Nonye Osi for accommodation until she delivered,” Hundeyin said.

However, Nonye Osi allegedly conspired with others to relocate Miss Happiness to an unknown location. “When she was eventually found, she was without her pregnancy and the baby,” Hundeyin added. The SCID’s investigation led to the arrest of Nonye Osi, Akintan Adedayo, Jimoh Bashiru, Elizabeth Bishop, and Bukola Oladapo, who had conspired to sell the baby for ₦3,000,000.

Detectives traced and rescued the two-week-old baby boy from Agemuwo, Badagry. “The child was found safe and sound. The Gender/Anti-Human Trafficking Unit is currently handling the case and attending to the baby, who is in good health, pending his reunion with his biological mother,” Hundeyin stated.

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring residents’ safety, with ongoing investigations to bring all involved parties to justice.