Police arrest 3, recover drones in Imo

By Christopher Oji

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested three suspects, recovered drones and other weapons in a criminal hideout in Imo State.

According to Nigeria Police Force New Media Officer, CSP Aliyu Giwa, on his social media handle, the arrest was carried out by operatives of the Imo State Police Command Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Owerri, on April 23, 2026, following credible intelligence obtained from the confession of a notorious IPOB/ESN commander, Ebube Uchenna Mmaduakolam, popularly known as “Ebube Virus.”

“Acting on the intelligence, police operatives stormed a suspected criminal hideout located at Nguru in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, where three suspects were apprehended during the raid. A comprehensive search conducted at the hideout led to the recovery of 3,115 rounds of General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) ammunition, two GPMG rifles, one AK-47 rifle, one pump-action gun, various denominations of Biafra currency, as well as drones and other operational materials suspected to have been used for surveillance and coordination of criminal activities.” Giwa said.

Giwa said preliminary investigations were ongoing, while efforts had been intensified to apprehend other fleeing members of the criminal syndicate and dismantle associated networks operating within and outside the state.

Giwa stated “Inspector-General of Police, IGP Tunji Disu, described the breakthrough as a major operational success in the ongoing fight against violent criminal groups threatening peace and stability in the South-East.

“The recovery of such sophisticated weapons and operational equipment from the criminal hideout is a clear indication of the dangerous activities of these criminal elements and the determination of the Nigeria Police Force to dismantle them completely,” the IGP said.

‎He added that the operation further underscored the effectiveness of intelligence-led policing and sustained inter-agency collaboration in combating violent crimes across the country.

‎“This successful operation demonstrates the commitment, courage and professionalism of our operatives who continue to put their lives on the line to safeguard the nation,” he stated.

The IGP commended the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, and the operatives involved in the raid for their resilience and tactical efficiency.

‎“I commend the Imo State Police Command for this major breakthrough and urge officers and men of the Command to sustain the operational momentum in order to deny criminal elements any safe haven within the state and beyond,” he said.

He also appealed to residents of the state and members of the public to continue partnering with security agencies through the provision of timely and credible information capable of assisting ongoing operations against criminal elements.

‎“Security is a collective responsibility. We encourage citizens to continue supporting the Police and other security agencies with useful information that will aid proactive crime prevention and effective law enforcement,” the IGP added.

‎The Nigeria Police Force reiterated its resolve to sustain aggressive operations against terrorism, kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes across the country, assuring Nigerians that no effort would be spared in ensuring public safety and national security.