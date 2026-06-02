Police arrest 2 over false bandit attack claim in Ibadan

From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested two persons for allegedly originating and spreading false information claiming that bandits invaded Lamini Community in Ido Local Government of the state and killed six residents.

In a statement yesterday , Oyo state police public relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, said the arrests followed the circulation of a voice note on WhatsApp and other social media platforms alleging a deadly bandit attack on the community.

The police said the report triggered widespread fear, panic and apprehension among residents and members of the public, creating unnecessary tension within and around the area.

Following the emergence of the claim, the command said it immediately deployed patrol and tactical teams to Lamini Community and surrounding areas to verify the report, reassure residents and assess the security situation.

However, after what it described as a thorough on-the-ground verification, the police concluded that no such bandit invasion or killing had occurred.

Commissioner of Police( CP)Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, subsequently directed the State Intelligence Department (SID) to investigate the source of the false information.

According to the statement, intelligence-led investigations and forensic analysis traced the controversial voice note to Pastor Amos Joel Muyiwa, who was later arrested.

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly admitted to creating and circulating the voice note without verifying the authenticity of the information.

Further investigations revealed that the false alarm allegedly originated from one Mulikat Bashiru, who was said to have raised the claim within the community. She was subsequently identified, traced and arrested.

The police disclosed that the suspects are cooperating with investigators as efforts continue to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident and identify any other persons involved in originating or spreading the false report.

The command described the deliberate spread of fake news, misinformation and disinformation as a serious threat to public order, national security and peaceful coexistence.

It warned that such actions could incite panic, undermine public confidence, disrupt socio-economic activities and divert security resources from genuine emergencies.

“Misinformation and disinformation do not merely mislead the public; they constitute a direct attack on our collective resolve to build a secure and peaceful society,” the statement noted.

The police further stressed that while security agencies, community leaders and residents are working together to sustain security gains across the state, the circulation of false narratives only creates unnecessary fear and provides opportunities for criminal elements to exploit public anxiety.

The command, therefore, urged residents to exercise caution and responsibility in their use of social media and other communication platforms by verifying information through credible and official sources before sharing it.

It also warned that individuals found deliberately originating or disseminating false information capable of causing public disorder would be investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The police encouraged members of the public to report emergencies through the Oyo State Call Response Centre toll-free line.