Plateau’ll not succumb to terrorism – Mutfwang

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, has pledged his commitment to ensuring that Plateau State does not succumb to terrorism.

He promised to liberate every part of the state from all forms of terrorist attacks, insisting the Plateau will never go down.

Speaking yesterday when he visited communities in Barkin Ladi attacked last week, Mutfwang also promised to initiate investigations into allegations that some military personnel were involved in the killing of innocent people in Plateau state.

He assured that those found culpable would face the consequences. While commending security agencies for their swift response to those attacks, the governor, however, said that he would not allow some bad eggs among them to spoil the good works of the majority.

Mutfwang, who was in company with the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Bernard Doro, said those who do not want peace in Plateau will know no peace in their lives.

“Those who think Plateau will not be in peace, they will not know peace. By the grace of God, we’ll do all we can, and I’m not here to make rhetorics. We are discussing with the security agencies. We’ve seen where there are gaps. We’ve seen where there are challenges, and we are strategizing on how to address those gaps and challenges.

“Even places that they think they have taken over … Let me not say much. But by the grace of God, Plateau will be preserved. I want to assure those of you, preparing to go to farm this year, we will ensure that you not only farm, but you will go to farm and return safely.

“We’ve had rumors about the possibility of one of the security personnel involved in the killing of people. Yes. We’re going to pursue it to its logical conclusion. But I must thank the security agencies who are doing their job very well. Yes. Yes. We must not turn our minds against the security agencies.

“Some of them, most of them, in fact, are doing very, very well. Yes. I know that if security agencies had not stepped into what happened, Barkin Ladi would have been history today.

“But they stepped in, and they did a great job. We must appreciate those who do a good job. But if there are fifth columnists and bad eggs amongst them, we must fish them out. “We will continue to encourage those who do good and then point out those who do bad and by the grace of God we’ll take it up at the higher quarters

“I’ve been on this matter since it started. I’ve been in touch with the chairman of the local government and the security agencies trying to contain the situation when it started. And I decided to come in here to see things for myself.

While commiserating with the families of those killed in the crises, Mutfwang said that he would do everything to encourage and empower the youths to defend themselves.

“Let me thank the youth of this village and perhaps the youth of everywhere in Berom land. You have stood your ground and we note it very well and we are going to do everything to encourage you and to empower you to continue to defend your communities

“We will not let you down. Our commitment to preserving and protecting Plateau State has not changed one bit and we want to reassure you of that commitment and by the grace of God you are going to see more active proactive steps in the coming days.

“So please don’t be discouraged, don’t be dampened, don’t allow yourselves to listen to rumors. Once you hear something please let us know quickly, raise the alarm immediately and we are going to do all we can to respond appropriately.

“There will be readjustments and reorganizations and security deployments around this area and by the grace of God we would try to put this behind us.”