From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has condemned the recent spate of killings in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, describing the attacks as unacceptable and calling for urgent government intervention.

A statement signed by the group’s National Coordinator, Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, decried what it termed the “continued mass murder and destruction” in the region, lamenting the alleged failure of the government to protect lives and property

The group lamented that for years, northern communities have endured unending cycles of violence while the government issues hollow condolences and empty promises. The blood of Nigerians is not cheap. We reject the normalisation of these tragedies and demand accountability through result-oriented action.

They demand that reinforced security forces be deployed at all flashpoints in Plateau to protect civilians. The government must adopt brutal efficiency in dismantling terror networks.

“We demand that all perpetrators be arrested and prosecuted, including sponsors of these attacks. The era of impunity must end immediately and permanently. Nigeria’s security framework must be overhauled to prioritise intelligence-driven operations, community engagement, and collaboration with locals.

We demand that our armed forces launch sustained military offensives to crush the monstrous killers in Plateau, bandits in the Sokoto-Katsina-Zamfara axis and the regrouping terrorists in the North-East.

“We are tired of burying our children, mothers, and elders while the government looks the other way. Plateau’s agony is Nigeria’s shame. If the government cannot protect its people, it has no legitimacy. We charge President Tinubu to rise beyond rhetoric and act with the urgency this crisis demands. Enough of this nonsense!”

The CNG warns that continued government inaction will leave citizens no choice but to question its capacity to lead. Northerners will not accept another cycle of empty assurances.

The CNG stands in solidarity with all bereaved families and displaced persons. We urge Northerners to unite against divisions sown by violence and hold leaders accountable. It extends its heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Plateau State over the brutal murder of people in Bokkos and Bassa local government areas.

The Coalition challenges civil society, traditional leaders, and international partners to pressure the government until tangible results are achieved. Nigeria’s unity and future hinge on ending this bloodshed.