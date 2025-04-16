From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has banned night grazing and transportation of cattle after 7 pm in strategic moves to curtail incessant killings in the state.

The governor has also resolved to immediately activate community vigilante to to work in synergy with conventional security to check armed banditry and all forms of criminality in the state.

Speaking in a statewide broadcast on Wednesday, Mutfwang, also restricted motorcycle movement from 7 pm to 6 am statewide.

The governor spoke against the backdrop of resurgence of killings in Bokkos and Bassa where over 100 people have been killed in the last two weeks.

He described the resurgence of killings as ethnic cleansing against the people of Plateau state.

The governor urged traditional leaders and youth associations to reactivate local vigilante groups and organize night patrols in coordination with the security agencies.

While assuring to protect communities while upholding the rule of law, he also assured them that these would be the end of killings in the state.

Mutfwang said, “Let us be clear: this is not random violence. This is not an isolated conflict between farmers and herders. What we are witnessing is a systematic and premeditated campaign—one that seeks to displace, destabilize, and instill terror and fear on our people and communities. The tragic echoes of Dogo Na Hawa, Riyom, Barkin-Ladi, Mangu, and the Christmas Eve massacres in Bokkos remain vivid. The cycle continues, but it must not endure. Enough is enough!

“As your Governor, I stand resolved—Plateau shall not be overrun by fear, nor shall we accept this culture of bloodshed as the new normal. My administration is intensifying efforts to protect our people and enforce the rule of law across all local governments.

“Let me reassure you: my government is alive to its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property, and we are rising to the occasion more determined than ever. For far too long, our beloved State has made the headlines for the wrong reasons, thereby casting a shadow over our immense potential and deterring the inflow of much-needed foreign direct and local investments.

“These investments could have been the catalyst for harnessing our abundant natural resources and lifting our people out of poverty. We cannot afford to let this unfortunate reality persist.

“Despite this sorrow, the strength and courage of our people continue to inspire me. I extend heartfelt appreciation to the National and State Emergency Management Agencies for their prompt response in providing emergency aid and comfort to survivors.”