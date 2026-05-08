Plateau: Gunmen kill 13 in Bassa community, several injured

At least 13 persons have been killed after gunmen attacked Ngbra Zongo community in Kwall District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State in the early hours of Friday.

Several other residents were also injured during the attack, which locals said began around midnight as the assailants stormed the community shooting sporadically and attacking people with machetes and other weapons.

A resident, Philip Alanga, said the attackers moved from house to house, leaving many families in panic as residents fled into nearby bushes for safety.

“They came into the community around midnight and started shooting and hacking people to death. They moved from one house to another, attacking innocent people,” Alanga said.

Another resident, Chigoji Rocku, disclosed that three pregnant women were among those killed during the attack.

The Secretary General of the Irigwe Development Association, Danjuma Auta, confirmed the incident and described the killings as tragic and condemnable.

Auta lamented the recurring attacks on communities in Bassa and other parts of Plateau State, urging security agencies to intensify efforts to protect vulnerable communities and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Efforts to get official reaction from the Plateau State Police Command were unsuccessful as of the time of filing the report.