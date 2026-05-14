Plateau govt relaxes curfew in Jos North

14 May 2026 6:40 am WAT

Rapheal By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
plateau
Enugu State

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Plateau State Government has announced a total relaxation of  the curfew imposed on Jos North local government area of the state.

The curlew was imposed on the area following the Palm Sunday attack in Angwan Rukuba community, in which more than 30 people were murdered and several others injured.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communication Joyce Ramnap, said that the action was necessitated by a satisfactory assessment of the security situation in the area.

Other News

The statement said, “The Plateau State Government , in consultation with security agencies, has adjudged as satisfactory the security situation in Jos North LGA and environs.

“Accordingly, the curfew earlier imposed on the area is hereby further relaxed as follows:

“Effective Wednesday, May 13, 2026, the curfew will now run from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily. Residents are advised to continue to comply strictly with the directive and cooperate with security agencies.

“The government appreciates the support and understanding of citizens and urges residents to remain law-abiding and vigilant and report suspicious activities to security agencies.

Tags:

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians can now earn as much as $15,000-$25,000 with premium domains. You decide if you want payment in Naira or US Dollars. Be sure to ask for evidence and proof of people benefitting daily from this. CLICK HERE TO START

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Enugu State

Latest News

Related News