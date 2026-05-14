Plateau govt relaxes curfew in Jos North

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Plateau State Government has announced a total relaxation of the curfew imposed on Jos North local government area of the state.

The curlew was imposed on the area following the Palm Sunday attack in Angwan Rukuba community, in which more than 30 people were murdered and several others injured.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communication Joyce Ramnap, said that the action was necessitated by a satisfactory assessment of the security situation in the area.

The statement said, “The Plateau State Government , in consultation with security agencies, has adjudged as satisfactory the security situation in Jos North LGA and environs.

“Accordingly, the curfew earlier imposed on the area is hereby further relaxed as follows:

“Effective Wednesday, May 13, 2026, the curfew will now run from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily. Residents are advised to continue to comply strictly with the directive and cooperate with security agencies.

“The government appreciates the support and understanding of citizens and urges residents to remain law-abiding and vigilant and report suspicious activities to security agencies.