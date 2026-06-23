Plateau boils, death toll from fresh attacks hits 22

• Gunmen invade hospital, open fire on health workers, patients

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Death toll from Sunday night’s attack on Kawel village, Mushere district, Bokkos Local Government, Plateau State, has risen to 22.

Gunmen were said to have attacked the community around 1140 pm on Sunday killing scores of residents and injuring others.

A Red Cross official involved in emergency response operations in the area disclosed that the attackers primarily targeted the community’s primary health care centre.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the gunmen stormed the hospital and opened fire on health workers and patients receiving treatment.

According to the official, those confirmed dead were civilians and security personnel, while others sustained varying degrees of gunshot and machete injuries.

He added that survivors had been evacuated for medical attention and stabilisation.

Bokkos Youth Leader, Christopher Luka, who had earlier confirmed that 19 people died, said the casualty figure increased following ongoing assessments.

“I visited the hospital and saw the situation myself. So far, 22 deaths have been recorded, including women. The victims are yet to be buried because of the rainfall experienced since morning.

“The victims included health workers serving at the hospital and some patients who were receiving treatment,” he said.

Kawel is a small community on the tarred road, just 10 kilometres to Mushere from Bokkos town, the home of former Governor Joshua Dariye.

The victims included a clergy with the Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN), LCC Kopkon Kawel, Rev Markus Nyam, medical personnel at the primary healthcare and some patients receiving treatment at the facility.