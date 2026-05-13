Plateau: 2 family members killed in fresh attack in Vom

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Two members of the same family have been killed in a midnight attack on Kogot village in Vwang (Vom) District, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 11:00 p.m. on Monday.

National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youths Moulder-Association, Rwang Tengwong, who disclosed this in a statement in Jos on Tuesday, said that an octogenarian, Ngo Shettu Badung, 78, and Danjuma Badung, 52, were the victims of the attack.

The duo were said to be family members of the chairman of the association in Vom District.

According to the statement, “Terrorist gangs operating under the guise of Fulani militancy have again struck Kogot village, Vwang (Vom) District, Jos South LG, Plateau State, last night at about 11:00 p.m. on May 11, 2026, and killed two people from the family of the Chairman of Berom Youths Moulder-Association of the district.

“According to local sources, the persons killed are Ngo Shettu Badung, 78, and Danjuma Badung, 52.”

He said the latest attack happened after the military arrested and detained eight local guards of Vwang at Danwal in Ganawuri Chiefdom.