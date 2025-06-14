From Ngozi Nwoke, Cape Town

With the aim to support the World Health Organisation (WHO) in achieving its target of a 30% reduction of tobacco use and to foster safer alternatives for consumers, Philip Moris International held its 11th Technovation conference in Cape Town, South Africa.

The event brought together a diverse array of professionals from journalism, medicine, technology, and beyond, all united by a common goal: to harness the power of technology and innovation to drive policy changes and tackle global challenges.

Themed around leveraging technology to reduce tobacco smoking and achieve a smoke-free future, the conference provided a platform for delegates to share knowledge, and chart a course for a better future for tobacco consumers globally.

Speaking at the opening of the conference, Tommaso Di Giovanni, vice president of Communication and Engagement, PMI, emphasised the importance of embracing innovation to achieve a smoke-free future.

Di Giovanni noted that scepticism towards innovation can hinder progress and result in missed opportunities.

He said: “However, scepticism towards innovation often results in missed opportunities and stalls progress.”

He stressed that a collaborative effort from all stakeholders, including governments, is necessary to realise the vision of a smoke-free future.

Themba Mathebula, Director of External Affairs for Southern Africa at PMI, outlined efforts being made to develop safer alternative products for adult smokers.

He stated: “We believe our greatest contribution to society is addressing the fundamental issues caused by smoking. We all know that smoking is harmful, but a billion people still do it. While quitting is the best choice, many still don’t. These individuals shouldn’t be left behind.”

Mathebula highlighted significant investment in research and development recorded by the firm for over the past three decades, which has led to the creation of a range of smoke-free products.

He noted that progressive governments that support smoke-free alternatives are already seeing public health and economic benefits.

However, he acknowledged that challenges remain, including the need for policies that can replicate this success globally, ensuring innovations serve the public, and combating misinformation.

“There are still challenges ahead, such as what policies can replicate this success globally, how we can ensure innovations serve the public, how stakeholders can collaborate to drive meaningful change and how we can combat misinformation, which is the greatest threat to achieving a smoke-free future.”

Similarly, Mercy Korir, Chief Executive Officer and Editor-in-Chief of Willow Health Media, called for clear and evidence-based policies to guide the use of tobacco harm reduction products in Africa.

Korir, a health expert, said that clear labelling and packaging, public education campaigns, and regulated marketing are essential to empower consumers to make informed choices about tobacco harm reduction products.

“Manufacturing, quality, and safety standards should be established, and independent research, public forums, and stakeholder engagement should be supported,” she added.

According to her, training healthcare professionals on tobacco harm reduction and ensuring accessible, accurate, and unbiased information on tobacco products are also crucial.

She emphasised that these policies can help reduce harm and promote public health, urging stakeholders to work together to achieve a healthier society.

Her speech urged policymakers, health experts, and the public on the best ways to address the country’s tobacco epidemic.

A highlight of the event was a panel discussion featuring esteemed speakers, including Branislav Bibic, Area Vice President, Sub-Saharan Africa; Andrea Gontkovičová, Vice President Corporate Communications Affairs, Jonathan Kwak, Smoke-Free Products Director, South Africa; Buhle Binta, Head of Scientific Engagement Sub-Saharan Africa; Yael Ossowski, Deputy Director, Consumer Choice Centre; Esthras Tlou Moloko, Medical Practitioner, amongst others.

During the panel discussion, speakers noted that innovative approaches, such as the development of smoke-free products and digital health technologies, are crucial in reducing the risks associated with smoking.

They emphasised the importance of collaboration and knowledge-sharing among stakeholders, including policymakers, healthcare professionals, and consumers, to drive meaningful change.

The speakers also highlighted the need for evidence-based policy decisions, stressing that regulations should be grounded in science and data to effectively address the global smoking epidemic.

They further emphasised the role of technology in facilitating harm reduction strategies and promoting public health.

With thought leaders and innovators in attendance, expectations are high for tangible outcomes that will shape the future of tobacco control and public health.

The event serves as a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in driving meaningful solutions to the world’s most pressing problems.

The conference featured additional panel discussions on key topics, including collaborative efforts to achieve a smoke-free Africa, the significance of accurate information, advancements in smoke-free products and building public trust, and reducing tobacco harm and engaging communities in policy decisions in Africa.

These sessions provided valuable insights and perspectives on addressing tobacco-related challenges in Africa.