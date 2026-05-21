Peter Obi won’t rule as dictator if elected — Osuntokun

By Lawrence Agbo

Former Political Adviser to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Akin Osuntokun, has said that former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi would not rule Nigeria like a dictator if elected president.

Osuntokun made the remark on ARISE News while discussing Nigeria’s political structure and the concentration of power in the presidency, insisting that the country’s constitutional arrangement remains a bigger issue than the personality of whoever occupies the office.

According to him, even if Obi is considered a capable candidate and eventually becomes president, he would still be required to work with the National Assembly and other democratic institutions.

“Even if Peter Obi is a good candidate and becomes President, he still has to work with the National Assembly; he is not a dictator,” Osuntokun said.

The former presidential adviser argued that Nigeria’s political challenges extend beyond elections and personalities, stressing that opposition figures and other political actors often fail to address the deeper structural issues facing the country.

He maintained that the current constitution grants excessive powers to the presidency, creating a system where too much importance is attached to a single office.

Osuntokun called for genuine decentralisation, warning that unless power is devolved more effectively, the presidency would continue to dominate Nigeria’s political system disproportionately.

He added that the over-concentration of authority at the centre fuels unhealthy political competition and contributes to the recurring tensions surrounding presidential elections in the country.