Peter Obi: Leaving ADC over court issues makes no sense — Bolaji Abdullahi

By Lawrence Agbo

The National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi, has questioned the rationale behind former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, allegedly considering leaving the party over ongoing legal disputes, insisting that such a move would be unjustified.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE News, Abdullahi said Obi himself had previously warned that presenting multiple opposition candidates against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election would only strengthen the ruling party’s chances.

“Peter Obi said himself that once we present two candidates against President Tinubu, we have given him a chance. I wonder what has changed,” Abdullahi said.

According to him, the ADC coalition was formed with strong public support and has continued to grow into a formidable opposition force despite legal challenges and internal battles.

He argued that abandoning the ADC because of legal disputes would undermine the very goal of opposition unity, stressing that the coalition was built to withstand such pressures.

“The ADC coalition came with a lot of hope, and Nigerians celebrated it. Despite these challenges, we have built a formidable opposition,” he added.

Abdullahi maintained that the party remains committed to consolidating opposition strength and urged political actors to stay focused on the broader objective of unseating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027 rather than pursuing separate political ambitions.