Peter Obi, Kwankwaso took courageous step leaving ADC — Tanko

By Lawrence Agbo

Yunusa Tanko has defended the decision of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso to leave the African Democratic Congress, describing their move as a bold and necessary action to protect democracy and strengthen the opposition.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE News, Tanko said the political atmosphere surrounding the ADC had become too complicated and dangerous for both politicians to remain, especially with unresolved legal battles threatening their chances ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to him, the Supreme Court ruling that sent parts of the ADC leadership dispute back to the Federal High Court created serious uncertainty, while the limited time left before political deadlines made it nearly impossible for Obi and Kwankwaso to secure a stable platform.

He argued that staying in such an environment would have placed their political future at serious risk.

“There is a toxic situation in our political system, but it was not directed at the ADC. For Peter Obi, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and others, they have taken a courageous step that needs to be applauded so that Nigerian democracy will not die,” he said.

Tanko explained that with only a few days left before submission deadlines, there was no realistic way for the legal issues surrounding the party to be fully resolved through the Federal High Court, Appeal Court and Supreme Court processes.

“Remember that attempts have been made to gag His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi, denying him the opportunity to run for elections under almost any political party. And I make bold to say, the current situation, especially in the ADC, was very, very clear. The Supreme Court made its judgment and said that they should go back to the Federal High Court. As a layman, let’s look at the calculation: Today is the 4th of May. The window closes for submissions and all other processes in the political system on the 10th of May. Now, from the 4th of May to the 10th of May, you have only five days. From Monday the 4th to Friday the 8th. The 9th and 10th are weekends. This means you have only five days to adjudicate within the Federal High Court; winning or losing, the other person will take you to the Appeal Court; winning or losing, you then go back to the Supreme Court. Within five days, it is practically impossible,” he added.

He described the situation as a trap that could have destroyed Obi’s presidential ambition and weakened the broader opposition movement.

“So you know it’s a trap for the candidacy of His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi and even the ADC themselves. That is why myself and all other ‘Obidients’ will wholeheartedly support His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi, Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and others to quickly find an exit point in order to defend our democracy,” he explained.

Responding to criticism that Obi left because he was afraid of internal competition, Tanko dismissed the claim and insisted the decision was based purely on political realities and not fear of rivals.

He also accused the Federal Government of deliberately interfering in opposition parties to frustrate Obi’s political ambition, claiming similar issues happened during his time in the Labour Party and later in the ADC.

“The government of the day has found itself completely involved in all the political parties, trying to deny Peter Obi from running for office,” he said.

Tanko rejected suggestions that Obi’s movement across parties made him politically inconsistent, saying instead that it showed resilience and determination to continue offering Nigerians an alternative leadership option.

He said Obi was not acting out of desperation for power but out of commitment to national progress and democratic survival.

“Right from the beginning, Mr. Obi has clearly stipulated that he is not desperate to be Nigerian President, but he is desperate to see Nigeria work. That speaks volumes for someone who wants to build a united country based on accountability, credibility, character, and compassion,” he maintained.

He also pointed to growing support from northern Nigeria, especially the backing of Kwankwaso, as a major sign that a stronger national coalition was emerging.

According to him, this alliance could help bridge regional divisions and build a broader platform capable of challenging the ruling party in 2027.