Peter Obi cannot save Nigeria from poverty — Yul Edochie

By Lawrence Agbo

Yul Edochie has criticised former Anambra State governor Peter Obi, saying he does not believe the former Labour Party presidential candidate has the capacity to rescue Nigeria from poverty.

In a post shared on his X handle on Friday, the Nollywood actor questioned Obi’s leadership qualities and argued that he does not reflect what he described as the true spirit of the Igbo people.

According to Edochie, leadership among the Igbo is rooted in the principle of lifting others while rising, a value he said Obi has failed to demonstrate over the years.

“He does not have the spirit of Ndi Igbo in him. He’s not a leader. The true spirit of Ndi Igbo is ‘onye aghana nwanne ya’. As you rise, you lift others,” he wrote.

The actor also challenged Obi’s record both in politics and business, claiming that despite spending years in positions of influence, there are few people who can point to him as the reason for their personal success.

He argued that someone who has not significantly impacted those closest to him would struggle to solve the wider economic problems facing the country.

“How can you spend many years in power, many years as a successful businessman, yet nobody can say he’s successful today because of you? You can’t even lift your family members,” Edochie stated.

Edochie went further to compare Obi’s influence with his own career in Nollywood, saying several people in the film industry could testify that he contributed to their growth and success.

“In Nollywood, there are people who will tell you they’re successful today because of Yul Edochie; not one person can say that about Peter Obi,” he added.

He concluded by insisting that if Obi could not improve the lives of people around him, he could not be expected to lift Nigeria out of poverty if elected president.

“If you can’t lift people around you out of poverty, you simply can’t lift Nigeria out of poverty.”

Peter Obi remains one of Nigeria’s leading opposition figures and continues to enjoy strong support, especially among young Nigerians and many voters in the South-East.