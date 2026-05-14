PDP not allied with APM for 2027 polls, says Mohammed-led NWC

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Abdulrahman Mohammed-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the party is not in alliance with the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) for the 2027 general elections.

The National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, stated this at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja. Mohammed explained that any talk of an alliance does not have the backing of the opposition party leadership.

A bloc of the PDP loyal to the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, and led by former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki, had said the opposition party was in alliance with the APM for the 2027 polls.

Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed had dumped the PDP for the APM recently, and there are speculations that the Oyo State governor and his supporters might be headed to the party.

The Turaki-led bloc and the APM held a joint rally in Ibadan on Thursday as part of the alliance.

However, Mohammed said the event was allegedly aimed at misleading members of the public, noting that “a person or group claiming to be acting on behalf of the PDP in connection with this event is doing so without the knowledge, approval, consent, or authority of the party.”

He added that “What is being presented to Nigerians as a political alliance is nothing more than another desperate attempt by Governor Seyi Makinde and his associates to mislead the public and manufacture a false impression of political relevance and support.

“Governor Makinde must stop attempting to camouflage his political intentions through false claims of alliances and consultations. It is obvious that ego and pride have made it difficult for him to accept the reality of his growing political isolation and failed calculations.”

He added, “Just like Governor Bala Mohammed, who earlier moved to the APM, Nigerians can now clearly see that today’s gathering in Ibadan is simply a public celebration of Governor Makinde’s movement to the APM and nothing more.

“If indeed Governor Makinde and his supporters have truly not defected to the APM, then Nigerians deserve to ask this simple question: why did they refuse to remain within the structure they claimed to recognise by purchasing nomination forms from the so-called Kabiru Tanimu-led Interim National Working Committee?

“Their actions have clearly exposed the contradictions between their public claims and political reality. They should therefore be allowed to manage the consequences of their political choices without dragging the PDP into their personal political decisions.”