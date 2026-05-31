PDP faults governance record in Cross River

Calls it bitter experience for citizens

By Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Cross River State chapter, has faulted the state’s governance record over the past three years, describing it as a bitter experience for citizens.

In a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Prince Mike Ojisi, the PDP said the administration’s promise of economic revival, infrastructure upgrades and people-centred governance had collapsed into “stagnation, misplaced priorities, and unprecedented government inertia”.

The party accused the government of abandoning the state for “endless ceremonies and media stunts in Abuja”, while roads across the state remain deplorable, rural communities are neglected, unemployment rises and businesses collapse under economic hardship.

The PDP said the tourism sector, once the pride of the state, has suffered a severe decline with no recovery plan, while agriculture remains underfunded despite repeated promises of diversification.

The opposition party also alleged that the state civil service has deteriorated into a “centre of exploitation and corruption”, where citizens are forced to pay bribes to secure jobs or government patronage.

“Governance is not about rehearsed slogans and grand ceremonies while the people suffer,” the statement read. “History will judge this administration by roads built, jobs created, hospitals equipped, schools improved, and policies that uplift the people.”

The PDP called on the APC administration to stop celebrating “mediocrity” and provide a transparent account of how federal allocations, improved internally generated revenue (IGR) and intervention funds have been spent over the past three years.

The party said it would offer a “worthwhile alternative” in the next election within the existing zoning arrangement favouring the Southern Senatorial District. It also urged the governor to use his remaining year in office to focus on rebuilding hospitals, schools and a viable economic blueprint for youths.

Meanwhile, the state government said significant progress had been made over the last three years and highlighted its achievements during a town hall engagement with indigenes and investors in Abuja last week.

The government cited numerous interventions in critical sectors, including roads, education, agriculture, human capital development and other areas.