From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has called on all members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to strictly adhere to the party constitution as the only way to preserve unity and democratic integrity within the party.

Speaking at a crucial stakeholder meeting convened on short notice in Abuja on Monday, Wike reiterated the importance of respecting the zoning arrangements enshrined in the PDP constitution, warning that selfish ambitions and disregard for established rules threaten the party’s survival.

“Let me put it on record that those present here truly believe in the PDP’s future,” Wike said. “Our party cannot survive by acting with impunity. No opposition party in the world thrives under such conditions.”

He recalled the pivotal role played by the G5 faction in stabilizing the country during critical moments, insisting that their decisions, though controversial, were necessary for Nigeria’s stability. “Whether people like us or not, the truth remains: if the G5 had not acted decisively, Nigeria could have descended into crisis. I will continue to stand by that decision.”

Wike noted that the PDP constitution clearly mandates zoning of key party positions to ensure fairness and national unity. “The National Chairman is zoned to the North, and the National Secretary to the South,” he explained. “Within these zones, micro-zoning allows regions like North-Central, North-West, or North-East, and South-West, South-East, or South-South to field candidates.”

He stressed that while zoning provides guidance, the party’s national convention holds the ultimate authority to elect officers through democratic voting. “INEC does not accept consensus lists without voting. The national convention decides who holds party offices,” Wike said, citing the recent election of the National Chairman from North-Central as an example.

Wike also lamented the internal divisions caused by some members’ refusal to respect the constitution. “Selfish interests must not be allowed to destroy our party. Ego cannot be the death of the PDP,” he warned.

The minister urged all PDP members to honor the legacy of the party’s founding fathers by fostering unity and respecting democratic principles. “Our mission is to rebuild, reconcile, and unite all members, not to dismiss or alienate anyone,” he said.