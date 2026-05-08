PDP crisis: Seal our office if you can – Turaki faction to Wike

The Kabiru Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dared the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to seal its operational office.

Wike had, during his recent media chat, challenged the Turaki-led faction to prove its authenticity by operating transparently while threatening to shut down any building used by the group for its operations.

Responding, former PDP deputy national publicity secretary and private principal secretary to Turaki, Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed that the faction conducts its business in a temporary building.

“We have been operating from an office. He knows the location; he should come there and take over the office if he can.

“It is a temporary office, but we are meeting there and carrying out our functions,” Abdullahi stated.