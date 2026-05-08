PDP crisis: Seal our office if you can – Turaki faction to Wike

08 May 2026 11:27 am WAT

Sydney Elike By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
Turaki factions dares Wike to shut down office building
Enugu State

The Kabiru Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dared the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to seal its operational office.

Wike had, during his recent media chat, challenged the Turaki-led faction to prove its authenticity by operating transparently while threatening to shut down any building used by the group for its operations.

Responding, former PDP deputy national publicity secretary and private principal secretary to Turaki, Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed that the faction conducts its business in a temporary building.

Other News

“We have been operating from an office. He knows the location; he should come there and take over the office if he can.

“It is a temporary office, but we are meeting there and carrying out our functions,” Abdullahi stated.

Tags:

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians can now earn as much as $15,000-$25,000 with premium domains. You decide if you want payment in Naira or US Dollars. Be sure to ask for evidence and proof of people benefitting daily from this. CLICK HERE TO START

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Enugu State

Latest News

Related News