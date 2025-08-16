From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State, has condemned the conduct of the bye- elections in Bagwai/ Shanono State Assembly seat in Kano State.

The State Chairman of the party, Ado Yusuf Kibya in a statement to the media on Saturday remarked that, “The use of violence or the threat of violence to influence voters, candidates, or the outcome of the election is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

“Such conduct not only endangers lives but destroys public trust in our democratic institutions” the party added.

“We reject the behavior observed from some quarters. Which we believe is aimed at bending the electoral process to the advantage of particular interests” the party said

The PDP therefor called on the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a level playing field for all 10 party candidates, including the PDP, urging them to ensure strict enforcement of the electoral rules and timely provision of necessary materials and security for voters.

The party charged the law enforcement and security agencies to uphold the right to peaceful assembly, protect voters, and decisively deter any form of intimidation, violence, or vote- buying.

They also called on the Kano State Government and national leaders to refrain from inflammatory statements and actions that escalate tensions, urging them to demonstrate commitment to a transparent, credible and peaceful electoral process.

The party tasked the authorities to promptly investigate any reported violation of electoral laws and sanction offenders in accordance with the law, to deter future misconduct.

They enjoined the civil society, media and election observers to continue monitoring the process, report anomalies, and provide independent assessments to reinforce accountability” the party added..

” We reiterate our firm commitment to a peaceful campaign, respect for the rule of law, and the inclusive participation of all citizens in shaping their governance” said the party.

The party called on all stakeholders, especially the APC and other parties, to engage in issue – based campaigning and to reject violence, intimidation, and other anti-democratic tactics.

“Let it be known: a free and fair bye – election is the foundation of representative democracy. We urge all authorities to act decisively to safeguard that principle and to ensure the will of the people is reflected, without fear or favor” the statement held.