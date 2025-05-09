Pass Vote of confidence in Anyanwu, Orbih

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State has approved a harmonised salary structure for party officials from the ward to the state level.

The resolution for the improved salary structure was the outcome of a meeting of the State Working Caretaker Committee(SWCC) under the leadership of acting Chairman, George Turnah.

During the meeting, the ad hoc committee set up to review the salaries of party officials submitted its report, which recommended an increment.

In a communique signed by the publicity secretary, Derri Alasuote Wright, it noted that the party leadership expressed concern over the inadequate welfare and challenging working conditions experienced by its elected officials, particularly the ward executives.

It pointed out that the monthly salaries of ₦5,000 and ₦20,000 for ward and local government executives, respectively, were demeaning.

According to the party, the salary condition was unacceptable, especially under a leadership that prioritises the welfare and well-being of elected officials.

The harmonised salary structure covers all elected party officials, including Ward, Local Government Area (LGA), Senatorial and State, as well as Ex-officio and non-working members of the party at the state level.

Under the harmonised salary structure Local Government Party chairman will now go home with ₦621,000 monthly, equivalent to a Special Adviser in the appointment of the state government.

Also, the Local Government Vice-Chairman and secretary will earn ₦336,000, aligning it with the salary of a Senior Special Assistant in the Bayelsa State government, while other members of the Local Government executive will now go home with ₦196,000, equivalent to the level of a Special Assistant.

The communique stated that at the Ward level, the harmonised salary structure is ₦336,000 for the Ward Chairman, equivalent to a Senior Special Assistant in the Bayelsa State Government, while the Ward Vice Chairman and Secretary will now earn ₦196,000 each, equivalent to a Special Assistant in the Government of Bayelsa State.

The remaining fourteen members of the Ward Executive will each earn ₦120,000 as equivalent to Grassroot Mobilization appointees in the Bayelsa State Government.

It noted that elected party officials at the Senatorial District levels and Non-working Committee members of the Party at the State level are classified as Special Advisers equivalent in the Bayelsa State Government and will now earn the sum of ₦621,000 as monthly stipend, while members of the State Working Committee, placed at par with Cabinet members of the Bayelsa State Government, will now earn the sum of ₦1,048,500 as monthly allowances going forward.

The SWCC, which stated that the increment takes immediate effect, directed the acting secretary to communicate the decision to the leader of the party, Governor Douye Diri.

Meanwhile the SWCC after reviewing developments in the party across the Federation and particularly in the South South Zone, passed a vote of confidence in the National Vice Chairman of the South South Zone, Chief Dan Osi Orbih, and the National Secretary of the Party, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu for their commitment and efforts in repositioning and refocusing the party.