From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) have traded accusation and counter-accusation over the seized local government allocation in Osun State.

The PDP said it has dragged the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Lateef Fagbemi and the Blue Economy Minister, Adegboyega Oyetola, to the western embassies and global right groups for orchestrating disobedience of court order on Osun local government leadership.

The party accused the duo of Fagbemi and Oyetola of plotting and executing the current local government crisis in Osun state through deliberate disobedience of a Court of Appeal judgment recognizing PDP elected chairmen and councillors and through callous withholding of local government allocations for the past five months.

A statement by the chairman of PDP, Sunday Bisi, on Monday, accused Oyetola of deploying his family relationship with President Bola Tinubu to illegally withhold Osun local governments allocations without any valid legal basis.

“We found this development worrisome and an open threat to democratic governance. We call on the Western embassies and global rights community to sanction the two federal officials for actions and conduct capable of truncating democracy in Osum state.

“We seek visa ban and other sundry punitive actions to force these federal officials to comply with the rule of law. This is a democracy and no individual should be allowed to breach the constitution and due process as Mr Oyetola and the AGF are doing in Osun state.

“We seek interventions in terms of investigations, compilation and dissemination of reports on democratic threats in Osun state and its implications for the state and national elections of 2026 and 2027,” PDP said.

Responding, the APC described the leadership of PDP as a bunch of jesters and unrepentant agents of misinformation and disinformation fondly misleading the innocent members of the public, in particular, the diplomatic community and the global rights groups in general, on the true story about the local government allocations in the state.

A statement by the Director of Media and Information of APC, Kola Olabisi, on Monday, urged the diplomatic community and the global rights groups to discountenance the ‘ranting’ of the PDP over the local governments’ allocations which had been decided by the Court of Appeal in its judgment of the 10th of February, 2025 and which duly reinstated the APC local government council chairmen and councillors.

“We want to inform the diplomatic community and the global rights groups that it is not true that anyone or governmental institution is withholding the local government councils’ allocations as the true owners of the funds are on the process of collecting the said allocations.

“The Osun State PDP needs not to misinform the diplomatic community and the global rights groups in order to ambush the judgment of the Court of Appeal of the 10th of February, 2025 which reinstated the council chairmen and their councillors.

“Writing petitions to NGOs is a waste of time. They have no jurisdiction. The PDP knows it has no case; that is why they refused to go to the Supreme Court or to file the necessary statutory forms,” APC said.